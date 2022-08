COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On July 29, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Task Force arrested Dejwaun Heard for several violations of his probation.

Heard was arrested for the following:

Felony Violation of Probation

Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

Failure to Comply Registered Sex Offender Restricted Residence

According to the sheriff’s office, Heard’s original charge was Child Molestation.