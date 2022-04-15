COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A former Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office correctional officer is now being held in the Harris County jail. Brianna Talley was scheduled to appear in Muscogee County municipal court this morning.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Bureau launched an investigation that led to Talley being charged with violation of oath and two counts of items prohibited for possession by an inmate.

Despite being held in Harris County her appearance and hearing were waived, but her attorney, Shevon Thomas II, entered a plea of not guilty on her behalf.

Shevon tells News 3;

“As of right now, it’s still a little early in the investigation to make any determination of guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. So at this time, my client maintains her innocence … We do believe that we’ll be able to work closely with the sheriff’s office to have this case resolved. Shevon Thomas II – Attorney

The bond has been set at $4,000 for each of the three charges.

Judge Steven Smith bound the case over to Superior Court.