MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) —On Monday, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office announced the MCSO’s Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force and the MCSO’s Special Operations Unit conducted crime suppression operations in Muscogee County, leading to the arrest of a woman on felony and misdemeanor warrants.

According to MCSO, investigators initiated a traffic stop on a white Honda Civic near the area of Victory Drive in Muscogee County. Investigators identified the driver as Brianca Streeter, with outstanding warrants for felony home invasion and misdemeanor criminal trespass.

MCSO says investigators took Streeter into custody without incident.