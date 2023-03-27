MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday the MSCO’s Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit and Special Operations Patrol Units executed crime suppression efforts, resulting in the arrest of multiple fugitives.

According to MCSO, the individuals listed below were arrested on the following warrants:

Markell Crowell –

Felony Aggravated Assault (two counts)

Possession of A Firearm During The Commission of a Crime

Stalking

Nial Hammons –

Armed Robbery

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

David Cullen –

Possession Of Methamphetamine

Possession Of Dangerous Drugs

Del Gilley –

Violation of Probation

Aggravated Assault (original charge)

Burglary (original charge)

Kaden Gay –

Violation of Probation

Burglary (original charge)

MCSO Investigators also noticed an individual operating a 2018 Royal Enfield motorcycle on Wynnton Road while conducting other crime suppression operations.

The motorcycle, MCSO says, was reported stolen. Investigators approached the motorcycle operator, Eugene Long, who repeatedly refused to comply with verbal orders and attempted to flee.

Investigators detained Long, charged him with the Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer and Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (Motor Vehicle), and transported him to the Muscogee County Jail.