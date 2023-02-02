COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit, along with the U.S. Marshals agents, and the Russell County Sheriff’s office arrested two suspects wanted on murder charges on Thursday.

Authorities with The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office say they noticed Lamarquis Edmonds, who was wanted on a murder charge, entering a vehicle in Columbus, Georgia.

According to the sheriff’s office, units with the MCSO and U.S. Marshal agents immediately intercepted and took Edmonds into custody without incident. MCSO says Edmond was wanted for Murder in Phenix City for nearly a year and also had a Felony Bench Warrant with MCSO.

Additionally, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit, U.S. Marshal agents, and the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, searched, located, and apprehended another wanted murder suspect, Quincy Hill.

Authorities say they took Hill into custody at the Colony Inn in Phenix City, Alabama and transported him to the Russell County Jail.

According to MCSO, Hill was wanted for the following charges:

Murder

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of Firearm During Commission of Crime

Felony Violation of Probation

It’s not yet clear which murder cases the suspects have been arrested in connection with. Stay with WRBL.com for updates on this developing story.