COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who failed to register as a sex offender.

According to the sheriff’s office, Clifford Henry, age 58, had an original charge of rape and is currently wanted on charges of Failure to Register as a State Sex Offender and Violation of Probation.

Anyone with information about Henry should call the MCSO at 706-653-4225 or anonymous tip line at 706-225-4285. You can also send a Facebook message or submit an anonymous tip via Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office app.