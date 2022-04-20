COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who failed to register as a sex offender. According to the sheriff’s office, Duntarius Hill is wanted on two counts of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender and one count of Violation of Probation.

Hill’s original charge is Child Molestation.

The sheriff’s office said under no circumstances should anyone try to apprehend Hill.

Anyone with information about Hill should contact the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office. You can also send a message on the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page or call the anonymous tip line at 706-225-4285. You can also submit an anonymous tip via the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.