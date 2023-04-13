MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On March 23, at around 10:56 p.m., the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of Schomburg Road and JR Allen Parkway, to a report about a motor vehicle accident involving a SUV and a motorcycle.

According to MCSO, the sheriff’s office motor squad was later called in to take over the investigation. The driver of the motorcycle, 31-year-old Wendell Rodrick Smith Jr. was killed in the accident.

Following further investigation initiated by the MCSO Motor Squad, it was discovered that the driver of the SUV was using his cellphone at the time of the collision.

After the investigation, MCSO obtained warrants for Donavin Conley for the following charges:

Vehicular Homicide 2nd Degree

Distracted Driving

Failure to Yield (Turning Left)

Improper Tires

No Seatbelt

MCSO says Conley turned himself on April 12 to deputies, where he was taken into custody.

In light of the horrific head-on collision, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is urging “all drivers to stay off your cellphones and keep your eyes on the road.”