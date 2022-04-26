COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office said a man wanted for failing to register as a sex offender has been arrested.

Officials with the sheriff office said Duntarius Hill was booked into the Muscogee County Jail on April 26, 2022.

Last week, on April 19, 2022, the sheriff’s office put out an alert seeking information on Hill’s whereabouts.

Hill was wanted on two counts of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender and one count of Violation of Probation.

Hill’s original charge is Child Molestation.