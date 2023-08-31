MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Virginia man has been charged with assaulting an officer after biting a Morgan County deputy while in custody.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), 39-year-old Miles Rea Batson of Centerville, Va., had been arrested by the Hartselle Police Department for public intoxication.

While he was being booked into the Morgan County Jail, he became “disorderly and combative” with corrections officers.

Batson attempted to grab the officer’s private parts before ultimately biting him on the thumb and breaking skin, the MCSO’s Facebook post states.

The officer was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital to be treated for his bite. Deputies and investigators served Batson a warrant for second-degree assault.

He is currently being held at the jail on a bond of $51,000.