COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man after deputies caught him in possession of various drugs during a traffic stop.

According to MCSO, on Tuesday MCSO Motor Units noticed a vehicle speeding into Columbus, Georgia from Phenix City, Alabama and initiated a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop, deputies found the driver, Diavante Welch with Ecstasy, Marijuana and over $14,000 in cash.

MCSO deputies arrested and transported Welch to Muscogee County Jail and charged him with the following: