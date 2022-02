MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL)— The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) shared a Facebook post asking for the public’s help in locating one man who is wanted for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

According to the MCSO, Allen Garner’s original charge is Aggravated Child Molestation. He is currently in non-compliance.

Anyone who sees Garner is asked to not approach him, instead to contact the MCSO on sight at 706-653-4225, or via anonymous tip line at 706-225-42885.