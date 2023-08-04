MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), along with the Phenix City Police Department (PCPD), on Friday announced the successful arrest of two fugitives wanted for Capital Murder.

According to MCSO, two fugitives were being sought out by PCPD relating to a July 12 double homicide.

The investigation, MCSO says, moved into Muscogee County, and PCPD and MCSO investigators located and arrested Nia Deminico and Deonte Tucker, who PCPD were wanted for seven counts of Capital Murder.

Deminico and Tucker are currently being held at the Muscogee County Jail and await extradition to Alabama.