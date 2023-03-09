MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — On Thursday, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Patrol Units and the Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit conducted crime suppression patrols in crime-ridden areas in Muscogee County.

According to MCSO, Uniform Special Operations Patrol Units attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle.

The vehicle’s driver, MCSO says, “willfully failed and refused to bring their vehicle to a stop,” and the driver eluded a pursuing law enforcement vehicle.

During the investigation, authorities recovered 381.8 grams of Marijuana, 50 tablets of Oxycodone, 23 pills of Ecstasy, and a stolen Glock 22 .40 Caliber.

At this time, MCSO says this case is still under investigation.