MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit and Patrol Units announced the recovery of reportedly stolen firearms from the South Columbus area.

The MCSO says the special operation and patrol units were dispatched to answer a complaint on Friday about ongoing criminal activity in South Columbus. After arriving in the area, the MCSO says all the suspects involved immediately noticed law enforcement and fled, discarding the firearms in their possession.

Two of the four firearms recovered, MCSO reports were stolen, and the sheriff’s office says it is still committed to removing dangerous firearms from the hands of criminals, stating, “We will not stop removing guns from the hands of those who should not have them.”

This case, MCSO says, is currently under investigation.