COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for information concerning the possible whereabouts of Demetrius Christian, and is asking for public assistance to locate him.

According to MCSO, Christian is a convicted sex offender, who is wanted for Failure to Register as a State Sex Offender and Registered Sex Offender Restricted Residence Violation. Authorities say that Christian was initially convicted of Child Molestation.

The Muscogee County Sheriff Office urges anyone with information regarding Christian to contact the MCSO at 706-225-4225 or contact the MCSO’s anonymous tip line at 706-225-4285.

The MCSO advises for individuals who may see Christian to alert the authorities and ” do not under any circumstance attempt to apprehend this individual.”