COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is seeking information about the whereabouts of a wanted sex offender.

John Cislak is wanted for failure to register as a State Sex Offender and violation of probation. His original conviction was for child molestation.

Cislak should not be approached by the public under any circumstances. If seen, contact law enforcement upon sight.

MCSO can be reached at (706) 653-4225. Anonymous tips can be submitted through (706) 225-4285.