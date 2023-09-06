MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office announced the seizure of over half a million dollars worth of drugs and the arrest of two men, one of whom is a validated gang member with multiple felony warrants.

According to MCSO, MCSO’s Special Operation Unit and the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division seized over $500,000 worth of drugs during a search of a residence in Muscogee County.

During a search of the residence, law enforcement entered and after authorities confirmed it was safe, recovered the following items as evidence:

  • Nearly 4,800 grams/ 10.6 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of $493,870.
  • Nearly 912.3 grams / 2 pounds of Cocaine with a street value of $91,230
  • Almost 2,124 grams / 4.7 pounds of Marijuana with a street value of $21,240
  • Two semi-automatic firearms

After the search, both Christopher Crouch and Eric Harris, who MCSO has identified as a gang member with active felony warrants were arrested.

Following their arrest, Crouch and Harris were in possession in the following items:

  • 1.6 grams of Cocaine with a street value of $1,160
  • 521 grams of Marijuana with a street value of $5,216
  • Two semi-automatic firearms

Authorities charged Crouch with the following:

  • Felony Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Crime
  • Felony Sale of Methamphetamine
  • Two counts of Felony Participation in Criminal Gang Activity 4A
  • Two counts of Felony Participation in Criminal Gang Activity 4B
  • Two counts of Felony Participation in Criminal Gang Activity 4C
  • Felony Possession of Marijuana With Intent
  • Possession of Drug Related Objects

Law enforcement charged Harris with the following:

  • Felony Possession of Cocaine With Intent
  • Two counts of Felony Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • Two counts of Felony Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Crime
  • Felony Violation of Probation (Harris’ original charges were Burglary and Obstruction)
  • Felony Possession of Marijuana With Intent
  • Six counts of Felony Participation in Criminal Gang Activity 4A
  • Six counts of Felony Participation in Criminal Gang Activity 4C
  • Possession of Drug Related Object