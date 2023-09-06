MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office announced the seizure of over half a million dollars worth of drugs and the arrest of two men, one of whom is a validated gang member with multiple felony warrants.
According to MCSO, MCSO’s Special Operation Unit and the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division seized over $500,000 worth of drugs during a search of a residence in Muscogee County.
During a search of the residence, law enforcement entered and after authorities confirmed it was safe, recovered the following items as evidence:
- Nearly 4,800 grams/ 10.6 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of $493,870.
- Nearly 912.3 grams / 2 pounds of Cocaine with a street value of $91,230
- Almost 2,124 grams / 4.7 pounds of Marijuana with a street value of $21,240
- Two semi-automatic firearms
After the search, both Christopher Crouch and Eric Harris, who MCSO has identified as a gang member with active felony warrants were arrested.
Following their arrest, Crouch and Harris were in possession in the following items:
- 1.6 grams of Cocaine with a street value of $1,160
- 521 grams of Marijuana with a street value of $5,216
- Two semi-automatic firearms
Authorities charged Crouch with the following:
- Felony Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Crime
- Felony Sale of Methamphetamine
- Two counts of Felony Participation in Criminal Gang Activity 4A
- Two counts of Felony Participation in Criminal Gang Activity 4B
- Two counts of Felony Participation in Criminal Gang Activity 4C
- Felony Possession of Marijuana With Intent
- Possession of Drug Related Objects
Law enforcement charged Harris with the following:
- Felony Possession of Cocaine With Intent
- Two counts of Felony Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Two counts of Felony Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Crime
- Felony Violation of Probation (Harris’ original charges were Burglary and Obstruction)
- Felony Possession of Marijuana With Intent
- Six counts of Felony Participation in Criminal Gang Activity 4A
- Six counts of Felony Participation in Criminal Gang Activity 4A
- Six counts of Felony Participation in Criminal Gang Activity 4C
- Possession of Drug Related Object