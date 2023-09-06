MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office announced the seizure of over half a million dollars worth of drugs and the arrest of two men, one of whom is a validated gang member with multiple felony warrants.

According to MCSO, MCSO’s Special Operation Unit and the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division seized over $500,000 worth of drugs during a search of a residence in Muscogee County.



During a search of the residence, law enforcement entered and after authorities confirmed it was safe, recovered the following items as evidence:

Nearly 4,800 grams/ 10.6 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of $493,870.

Nearly 912.3 grams / 2 pounds of Cocaine with a street value of $91,230

Almost 2,124 grams / 4.7 pounds of Marijuana with a street value of $21,240

Two semi-automatic firearms

After the search, both Christopher Crouch and Eric Harris, who MCSO has identified as a gang member with active felony warrants were arrested.

Following their arrest, Crouch and Harris were in possession in the following items:

1.6 grams of Cocaine with a street value of $1,160

521 grams of Marijuana with a street value of $5,216

Two semi-automatic firearms

Authorities charged Crouch with the following:

Felony Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Crime

Felony Sale of Methamphetamine

Two counts of Felony Participation in Criminal Gang Activity 4A

Two counts of Felony Participation in Criminal Gang Activity 4B

Two counts of Felony Participation in Criminal Gang Activity 4C

Felony Possession of Marijuana With Intent

Possession of Drug Related Objects

Law enforcement charged Harris with the following: