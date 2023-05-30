MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Over Memorial Day Weekend, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Special Operation Unit arrested a “validated gang member” with previous convictions, who had an outstanding warrant from Lee County, Alabama.

According to MCSO, the Special Operation Unit noticed Aaron Scarborough driving a vehicle on Veterans Parkway in Columbus, Georgia. Authorities initiated a traffic stop after observing several violations.

During the traffic stop, law enforcement determined that Scarborough had an outstanding warrant in Lee County for Armed Robbery.

MCSO says Scarborough also had several prior convictions and was later additionally charged with Felony Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Authorities arrested Scarborough and transported him to the Muscogee County Jail.