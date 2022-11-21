COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Patrol and Investigation Bureaus collaborated with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, and the Georgia State Patrol for a targeted operation.

According to MSCO, the operation target areas in Muscogee County are based on where ‘the most citizen complaints and tips’ were made.

Within hours of initiating the operation, the following citations, arrests, drug confiscation occurred: