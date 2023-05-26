COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Three men were arrested the day after a highspeed chase with Georgia State Patrol ended at the Peachtree Mall, according to MCSO.
According to MCSO, its Special Operations Unit and Georgia State Patrol attempted to stop a 2018 Kia Sportage. The vehicle pulled into the parking lot of Peachtree Mall at Manchester Expressway. The driver then sped off recklessly to elude. The three male occupants fled from the vehicle on foot into the mall. Deputies arrested them after a brief foot chase.
The driver was Antwan Lee, who had outstanding warrants for the following:
- Two counts of felony participation in criminal gang activity (MCSO)
- Felony theft by receiving stolen property (MCSO)
- Felony theft by receiving stolen property into the State (MCSO)
- Felony terroristic threats (family violence) (CPD)
- Stalking (family violence) (CPD)
- Criminal trespass (family violence) (CPD)
- Simple battery (family violence) (CPD)
Lee was also charged with the following:
- Reckless driving
- Fleeing and elude
- Four counts of participation in criminal gang activity
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of the crime
- Possession of marijuana with intent
- Obstruction of an officer
- Possession of drug-related objects
- Excessive tint
Lee’s companions Jamir Frazier and Kendrick Thomas were charged with the following:
- Felony possession of a firearm during a crime
- Felony possession of marijuana with intent
- Four counts of felony participation in criminal gang activity
- Obstruction of an officer
- Possession of drug-related objects
The following firearms and items were recovered as evidence:
- Glock 19 Gen 4 9mm
- Glock 17 Gen 5 9mm
- Taurus G3 9mm
- KIA Sportage 2018
- Marijuana 115 grams (street value $1,150)
- Three Digital Scales
- Gang-related paraphernalia
All three subjects were arrested and taken to the Muscogee County Jail.