COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Three men were arrested the day after a highspeed chase with Georgia State Patrol ended at the Peachtree Mall, according to MCSO.

According to MCSO, its Special Operations Unit and Georgia State Patrol attempted to stop a 2018 Kia Sportage. The vehicle pulled into the parking lot of Peachtree Mall at Manchester Expressway. The driver then sped off recklessly to elude. The three male occupants fled from the vehicle on foot into the mall. Deputies arrested them after a brief foot chase.

The driver was Antwan Lee, who had outstanding warrants for the following:

Two counts of felony participation in criminal gang activity (MCSO)

Felony theft by receiving stolen property (MCSO)

Felony theft by receiving stolen property into the State (MCSO)

Felony terroristic threats (family violence) (CPD)

Stalking (family violence) (CPD)

Criminal trespass (family violence) (CPD)

Simple battery (family violence) (CPD)

Lee was also charged with the following:

Reckless driving

Fleeing and elude

Four counts of participation in criminal gang activity

Possession of a firearm during the commission of the crime

Possession of marijuana with intent

Obstruction of an officer

Possession of drug-related objects

Excessive tint

Lee’s companions Jamir Frazier and Kendrick Thomas were charged with the following:

Felony possession of a firearm during a crime

Felony possession of marijuana with intent

Four counts of felony participation in criminal gang activity

Obstruction of an officer

Possession of drug-related objects

The following firearms and items were recovered as evidence:

Glock 19 Gen 4 9mm

Glock 17 Gen 5 9mm

Taurus G3 9mm

KIA Sportage 2018

Marijuana 115 grams (street value $1,150)

Three Digital Scales

Gang-related paraphernalia

All three subjects were arrested and taken to the Muscogee County Jail.