MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On Dec. 13, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Patrol Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle without tail lights on Cusseta Road.

During the traffic stop, the passenger of the vehicle confessed to possessing a firearm located in a black book bag near the individual’s feet.

Patrol deputies arrested the driver and passenger for Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of SCH.II, Possession of a Firearm in Commission of Crime, and Drugs not in an Original Container.

According to MCSO, the marijuana found by patrol officers weighed 160 grams and has a street value of $1600. Seven Percocet pills had a street value of $140. Authorities also seized a Taurus 9 mm.

Law enforcement arrested both the driver, Ja’quaysia Berquin, and the passenger, Jocquez Boyd, and transported them to the Muscogee County Jail without incident.

The sheriff’s office says that Jocquez Boyd also was out on bond for Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime in Muscogee County Superior Court.