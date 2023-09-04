MUSCOGEE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) arrested multiple wanted individuals with the help of a concerned citizen over the weekend.

According to MCSO, MCSO’s Special Operations Unit received information from a concerned local about wanted fugitives in Muscogee County.

The special operation unit arrested all three fugitives and transported them to the Muscogee County Jail.

The following inviduals had warrants and were arrested:

Bobby Burkett –

Felony Violation of Probation

Fugitive from Justice (Alabama)

Jason Denton –

Felony Violation of Probation

Sara Brooks –