UPDATE (3/6 11:19 a.m.): An official with the sheriff’s office identified the victim as Henry Hernandez, 48, and the suspect is Johana Suarez, 37. According to officials, both were from Miami and were in a romantic relationship.

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office announced that one person is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Sunday, March 6.

According to MCSO, the victim was hit and killed by a vehicle, which was being driven by someone whom the victim knew. The victim was walking on the side of I-10 going east when the suspect allegedly turned the vehicle around and started heading west in the eastbound lane. The subject struck the victim at a high speed. The crash happened at 5 a.m.

The woman was arrested and taken in for questioning before heading to Metro Jail.

