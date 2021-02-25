Medical examiner’s report rules Huntsville FBI photographer’s drowning death a homicide

GRAHAM COUNTY, N.C. – Nearly a year and a half after the drowning death of an FBI photographer from Owens Crossroads, a North Carolina medical examiner has ruled her death to be the result of homicide.

News 19 uncovered the North Carolina Chief Medical Examiner’s investigation report Wednesday and Graham County Sheriff Jerry Crisp confirms her death is now considered a homicide.

In October 2019, Kathleen Miller was found dead in two feet of water during a trip with her husband, Greg Miller. They were visiting the remote Nantahala National Forest in North Carolina.

In the report, the medical examiner noted that Kathleen Miller’s body showed abrasions on the bridge and sides of her nose, contusions on her back and elbow, and that her eyes had abnormally bloodshot veins.

On October 7th, 2019, the day Kathleen Miller died, a driver called 911. He said Greg Miller flagged him down on a remote road in the forest saying his wife had fallen in the creek and he could not get her out.

Kathleen Miller, a lifelong swimmer, had apparently drowned in a creek only 22 inches deep. At first, Kathleen’s death was treated as an accident.

But Graham County Sheriff Jerry Crisp told News 19 that Greg Miller couldn’t get his story straight.

“He just gave two or three different versions of as to how she had drowned,” the Sheriff said.

“Saying we were swimming, and saying were were floating, and saying we were hiking, those are not the same thing,” said Vaughn Grace, Kathleen Miller’s sister.

Greg Miller quickly became a person of interest for investigators. But since authorities began looking into Kathleen Miller’s death, no arrests have been made.

Her case was taken over by an FBI agent in North Carolina. An FBI spokesperson confirms the agency is still investigating.

Sheriff Crisp told News 19 he is scheduling a meeting with prosecutors to brief them on the investigation. After that prosecutors will determine whether to file charges.