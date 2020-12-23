Member of Aryan Brotherhood in Columbus pleads guilty to stolen gun charge in federal court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus member of the Aryan Brotherhood has pleaded guilty in federal court to possession of a stolen gun and faces up to 10 years in prison.

Daniel Lloyd, 34 of Columbus, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a stolen firearm in US District Judge Clay Land’s court on Dec. 21, 2020. Lloyd faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a possible $250,000 fine. Following a prison term, Lloyd will have three years of supervised release, there is no parole in the federal system.

According to information released by the US Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia, Columbus Police officers and the Georgia Department of Community Supervision took part in an operation targeting known gang members on Feb. 13, 2020.

During the operation, agents searched Lloyd’s home and took him into custody while he tried to escape out of the back of the house. Inside, agents found a stolen black Ruger LCP pistol .380 Auto with an extended clip, as well as methamphetamine and cash.

“Criminals found in possession of stolen guns will face federal prison without parole,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Leary. “I want to thank the Columbus Police Department and the Georgia Department of Community Supervision for their efforts to crack down on gang violence in the Columbus community.”

In a sworn affidavit, Lloyd admitted that he knew the pistol was stolen while he had it. Lloyd is a validated member of the Aryan Brotherhood, according to the US Attorney’s Office, and has a “lengthy criminal past” in Muscogee County, including for trafficking and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, burglary, and more.

Lloyd was already on parole at the time of his arrest, after being convicted previously for criminal damage in the second degree.

“I am pleased with the successful prosecution of this case, and I really appreciate the dedicated work of our officers and the members of the Georgia Department of Community Supervision. We will continue our partnership as we work to make Columbus a safe place to live,” said Chief Freddie Blackmon, Columbus Police Department.