Memorial service held for the Department of Corrections K9 killed last week

Jake, the Alabama Department of Corrections K9 unit, was honored today for his six years of service. Jake had served with his partner, Sergeant Quintin Jones, throughout his time at DOC.

The story of Jake and Sgt. Jones is the story of two partners, with one mission.

“That bond was very special, I spent more time talking a bout my problems to him than my wife,” said Jones. “By spending so much time together, we became one. He knew what I was thinking and I knew what he was thinking.”

Jake died last week after becoming ill while detecting a narcotic during a search for contraband at one of Alabama’s state prisons. He had detected synthetic marijuana, a substance which can be fatal to dogs and cats.

Officials say Jake had a strong reputation with inmates.

“He has a reputation among our inmate population of being effective and being fearsome, and so the inmate recognized that,” said Jeff Dunn, Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner.