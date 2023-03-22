MANCHESTER, Ga. (WRBL) — The Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a woman in critical condition.

On March 19 around 1:38 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Tuskegee Lane in Manchester, Georgia.

At the residence, deputies found a woman in her mid-forties was shot while in bed.

Meriwether County EMS took the victim to Roosevelt Memorial Airport. Air Life then took her to an area hospital. She is currently listed as being in critical condition.

Further investigation into the shooting revealed an unknown person fired multiple rounds from the road into the home.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office investigation division at (706) 6720-6651 or the main number at (706) 672-4489.