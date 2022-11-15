MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On May 18, 2022, the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office and the Meriwether County EMS responded to the 1000 block of River Road about a report of an unresponsive 2-month-old child.

EMS transported the child to a local area hospital, where the child was pronounced dead.

The Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations division responded to the scene for a death investigation, which lead investigators to learn that the Department of Family and Children Services held an open case regarding the matter.

The child was sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. The crime lab results revealed that the child tested positive for illegal narcotics.

Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office investigators later obtained arrest warrants for the mother and caretaker of the infant, Kathryn Nicole Spiegel, 34, of Warm Springs, Georgia.

Spiegel was charged with Cruelty to Children in the Second Degree and Murder in the Second Degree. On Oct. 19, 2022, Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office personnel located Spiegel operating a red Pontiac on Charlie Hatchett Road near its intersection with Raleigh Road.

A traffic stop lead to Meriwether County authorities discovering Spiegel in possession of nearly 17 grams of Methamphetamine. A passenger in the vehicle, which authorities identified as Ricky Marshawn Williams, 41, of Warm Springs, Georgia, was also wanted by Spaulding County Sheriff’s Office.

Meriwether County authorities took Williams into custody and returned him to Spalding County.

Following the traffic stop, authorities also charged Spiegel with V.G.C.S.A. Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute. Spiegel was transported to the Meriwether County Jail. According to Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office, Spiegel is being held without bond.