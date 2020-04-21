Meriwether County man charged with sexual exploitation of children

UPDATE (5:16p.m.): According to the arrest record from the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office, the incident(s) he was charged for occurred on March 20. Additionally, we now know that Nasdeo’s charges came from possession of images depicting minors in sexually explicit conduct, according to the file.

WARM SPRINGS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation reports a Meriwether County man has been placed in custody at the Meriwether County Jail for charges of sexual exploitation of children.

GBI says on April 18, Robert Louis “Trey” Nasdeo III, was taken into custody on four counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children. Nasdeo was investigated by GBI for sexual exploitation of children via an online service.

The Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office assisted GBI with the arrest.

The GBI says the investigation was part of an ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit. The ICAC Task Force works to identify those involved in trading child pornography and online sexual exploitation of children.

Anyone with information about this case or other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the GBI Computer Crimes and Child Exploitation Unit at 404-270-8870.