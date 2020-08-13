Meriwether County man faces multiple child sex crime charges

LUTHERSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – A Meriwether County man is in custody and faces charges for multiple counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Posession of Child Pornography).

Trinity Thomas Davidson, 38, was charged with four counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Posession of Child Pornography) by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit.

The GBI began an investigation focused on Davidson after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about his possible possession of child pornography to and potentially uploading it to a popular online platform.

Investigating the reports led to a search warrant for Davidson’s home and his being taken into custody, facing the aforementioned charges. He was charged on Aug. 12.

The Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office assisted the GBI in searching Davidson’s home. He was booked into the Meriwether County Jail.

The GBI investigation was part of an ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, who identify people who are involved in the child pornography trade.

Anyone with information about cases of child exploitation are asked to contact the GBI CEACC Unit at 404-270-8870.