 

Milgen Road Domino’s employee, customers held at gunpoint, reward being offered for information

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

Columbus, Ga. (WRBL) – A reward is being after customers and an employee were held at gunpoint at local Domino’s during an armed robbery.

According to police, the armed robbery happened on Jan. 30 at 8:35 p.m., at the Domino’s Pizza located at 5750 Milgen Road.

Police say the male suspect forced the victims, a Domino’s employee and two of the store’s customers, into the store while threatening them with a gun. He then forced the employee to open the cash register and stole its money.

After stealing all the cash, the suspect went out the back door and ran away, according to police.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, approximately six feet tall with a slim build. At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing a black mask, black pants, black hooded sweatshirt, and black and white Adidas shoes. Police say he was also was carrying a black book bag and holding a
black semi-automatic pistol.

Domino’s Pizza is offering $2,500 reward for the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the armed robbery at its Milgen Road location.

Anyone with information relating to this case is encouraged to contact Detective Keith Gibson at
(706) 225-4329 or email him at KGibson@columbusga.org

