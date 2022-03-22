MILLBROOK, Ala. (WRBL) – The Millbrook Police Department is investigating a burglary of a business and requests public help identifying the suspects.

Investigators revealed photos of two wanted unknown suspects for burglary and theft. On March 19, 2022, around 3:26 a.m., one suspect, authorities describe as a white male, and the other suspect described as a black male forcefully entered into a business located on Highway 14 in Millbrook, Alabama.

The suspects threw a rock through the window and stole 20 cartons of Newport Cigarettes worth $1,720.00.

Both unidentified suspects fled from the business on foot.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these suspects or their whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the CrimeStoppers’ P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!