Mississippi man found dead in Alabama wanted iPhone, family says

BESSEMER, Ala. – The family of a Mississippi man found dead in Alabama say he traveled across state lines to buy an iPhone at a cheaper price.

Michael Jones’ brother-in-law told AL.com that the seller Jones had communicated with on the Letgo trading app lowered the price of an iPhone 11 Jones wanted to buy in order to get him to drive to Bessemer.

They went to police, who found Jones’ body in an abandoned house on Friday. He was last seen leaving work in Columbus, Mississippi on Wednesday.

Bessemer Police reported Mr. Jones had been shot, and they are investigating his death as a homicide.

Investigators in both states are working together to find who did it.