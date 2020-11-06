Mobile man arrested on rape charges in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Police have arrested a man on rape charges.

According to police, Johnny Thornton Jr., of Mobile, was arrested on November 5, following a grand jury indictment. Thornton, age 53, is charged with Rape 1st Degree.

The charges against Thornton stem from an incident in December 2019, according to police.

Investigators say on December 2, police met with a victim who said she had been raped by an acquaintance. Thornton was identified as the suspect in the rape, according to investigators.

Police say Thornton was located in Mobile and taken into police custody with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Thornton is being held in the Lee County jail on a $100,000 bond.