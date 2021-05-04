Mobile rapper arrested at Dothan nightclub hours before performance

UPDATE:

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Saturday evening, Dothan Police Department arrested and extradited rapper, HoneyKomb Brazy on outstanding arrest warrants in Mobile.

HoneyKomb Brazy, whose real name is Nashon Jones, was in Dothan for a concert on Saturday night when DPD were alerted of the outstanding arrest warrants in Mobile and the statewide extradition on Jones.

Jones was arrested without incident and put into the back of a police vehicle before being transported to Mobile County Metro Jail.

ORIGINAL:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Rapper HoneyKomb Brazy was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail Monday afternoon.

Jail records show he was booked on charges related to a recent grand jury indictment for marijuana possession and gun charges.

HoneyKomb Brazy, whose real name is Nashon Jones, has a history of arrests in Mobile County going back to 2010.

In February, his grandparents were found dead after a house fire on Dr. Thomas Avenue. Their deaths were ruled a homicide.

Jones admitted on social media posts that his lifestyle played a role in the deaths, saying “I hate y’all got caught up in my (expletive).”