STATESBORO, Ga. (WRBL) – A South Carolina man who referred to himself and his girlfriend as a “modern-day Bonnie and Clyde” was indicted on several federal charges for illegally using information from residential mailboxes.

Michael H. Boatright, 33, from Chesterfield, South Carolina, is charged with conspiracy to commit mail, wire, and bank fraud; three counts of mail theft, and one count of aggravated identity theft, announced U.S. Attorney David H. Estes.

Boatright’s girlfriend, Stephanie Michelle Lea Napier, 29, from Chesterfield, South Carolina, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty in March to a conspiracy to commit wire fraud charge.

“These charges demonstrate the dedication of our law enforcement partners in identifying and tracking down activities that started with swiping mail from mailboxes and led all the way to identity theft and financial fraud,” said U.S. Attorney Estes. “Those determined to be responsible for such illegal activities will be held accountable.”

According to the indictment, Boatright and Napier called themselves the “modern-day Bonnie and Clyde” from November 2020 to June 2021. They allegedly traveled around Georgia, South Carolina, and Florida to steal victims’ personal information from their mailboxes by capturing the information and using it to take control of the victims’ bank accounts.

The indictment claims the two stole or attempted to steal “hundreds of thousands of dollars from their many victims, and caused substantial non-monetary harm and headaches for countless victims.”

The indictment referenced four victims of Statesboro, Georgia. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the U.S. Secret Service identified over 100 potential victims residing in Georgia, Florida, and South Carolina, with actual and attempted financial losses amounting to more than $500,000.