Moms Against Gun Violence to hold march on Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – A Columbus mother who lost her son in a deadly robbery is doing what she can to stop the violence in the area.

Tanya Weaver, the mother of the slain Circle K worker Dontrell Williams, formed an organization called “Mothers Against Gun Violence”.

She along with other mothers and family members of folks lost to gun violence are taking a stand by having a march Saturday morning.

“Moms against gun violence was something that came to my spirit about a month after my son passed due to all of the gun violence here in Columbus, Georgia. We’re hoping that the community will come out and march with us and try to get answers to all the gun violence and crimes that’s been happening in Columbus,’ Weaver says.

The march will begin at 11:30 a.m. starting from the Delta house on Forrest Road to New Revival Church on Forrest Road. Mayor Skip Henderson and the NAACP are just two of the notable speakers set to answer questions on Saturday.



