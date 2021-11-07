Money-fueled dispute leads to attempted armed robbery in LaGrange

LaGRANGE, GA. (WRBL) — The LaGrange police department was dispatched to an attempted armed robbery on 1054 Mason Street at approximately 8:10 p.m, Nov. 6.

The incident involved the victim, Javartis Simmons and the suspect, Jonathan Harris. The dispute began when Harris claimed that Simmons owed him money.

Simmons denied these claims. The incident escalated when Harris pulled out a gun, demanding Simmons pay him back.

Simmons and Harris got into a vehicle. They ended up on Mason Street where Simmons was able to call the police.

Harris was detained and then arrested. He was found to be in possession of suspected Ecstasy (M.D.M.A.)

Jonathan Harris was charged with the following:

Criminal Attempt Armed Robbery

Possession of a firearm during the commission of Certain Crimes

Possession of a Schedule 1 Narcotic

Anyone with information pertaining to the incident is encouraged to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603, or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.