MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department is looking for Tamika Dumas on warrants for theft of property, identity theft, and several fraudulent uses of credit card.

According to authorities, Dumas knowingly possess five or more identification records of the same person or five or more individuals for the purpose of stealing their identities.

Dumas also stole a surfeit of $2,500 from the Alabama Department of Corrections and illegally used credit and debit cards from inmates 10 different times.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Tamika Dumas, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!