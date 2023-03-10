MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — On Friday, U. S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart announced that 37-year-old William Kennedy Allen II, from Montgomery, Alabama, received a 23-year prison sentence for carjacking and federal firearm crimes.

Based on Allen’s plea agreement and other court documents, on Aug. 9, 2021, an Alabama State Trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a motorcycle without a tag traveling through Chilton County on Interstate 65.

The motorcycle’s driver, later identified as Allen, refused to stop and accelerated to speeds over 140 miles per hour. The state trooper pursued, and the chase continued as Allen exited the interstate and drove into a Clinton mobile home park.

Once the mobile home park was reached, Allen abandoned the motorcycle and fled on foot. While in the mobile home park, multiple law enforcement officers assisted in the pursuit, and one officer successfully caught up with Allen and took him to the ground.

While on the ground, Allen discharged a shot from a pistol, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama says the bullet did not hit anyone.

A month later, on Sept. 10, 2021, United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force agents searched for Allen to arrest him under a state warrant.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says agents observed Allen driving in east Montgomery and attempted to block Allen’s vehicle with their vehicles.

In response, Allen rammed through the law enforcement vehicles. He hit at least two other vehicles before abandoning his vehicle and running through an assisted living facility on Taylor Road.

While running, Allen stepped onto Taylor Road and forced a man out of his truck by pointing a firearm at him. Allen took the vehicle and drove to Tuskegee, Alabama, and stopped at a gas station.

At the gas station, Allen approached a man entering his vehicle and grabbed the door handle, put a gun in the man’s midsection, and then drove away in the man’s vehicle.

Responding law enforcement officers pursued Allen on Interstate 85. During the chase, Allen crashed the second stolen vehicle, and officers arrested Allen.

On Sept. 1, 2022, Allen pled guilty to carjacking, using a firearm during a crime of violence, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. On March 8, the judge presiding over Allen’s case imposed a 23-year prison sentence.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, ALEA, the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office, the Clanton Police Department, the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the Montgomery Police Department, and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences investigated Allen’s case.

Assistant U. S. Attorney Justin L. Jones prosecuted Allen’s case.