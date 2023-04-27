MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — On Thursday, 43-year-old Patrick Maurio Bass, from Montgomery, Alabama, received a 20-year sentence after pleading guilty to federal gun and drug charges.

According to U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart, the federal judge presiding over Bass’ case also ordered him to serve four years of supervised release following his prison term.

Based on court documents and statements made in court on Aug. 14, 2020, the Montgomery Police Department (MPD) obtained information that Bass possessed a substantial quantity of illegal drugs.

Later in the day, MPD Officers noticed Bass sitting in a parked SUV at a Montgomery gas station. The officers searched the vehicle and discovered immense amounts of cocaine, marijuana, and a handgun.

The U. S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama says Bass is a convicted felon and was prohibited from owning a firearm.

On June 6, 2022, a federal grand jury indicted Bass for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, possessing controlled substances with intent to distribute, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. Bass pled guilty to the charges on Dec. 19, 2022.



The MPD, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigated Bass’ case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua J. Wendell prosecuted the case.