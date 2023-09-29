MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart announced on Friday a Montgomery man, with a prior felony conviction was found guilty of possessing ammunition during a shooting at a gas station in Montgomery.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia, on Thursday a federal grand jury convicted 40-year-old Maricas Rondell Taylor from Montgomery on one count of unlawfully possession ammunition.

Based on court documents and evidence presented during Taylor’s trial, on Sept. 30, 2022, Taylor and a cousin entered a gas station on West Fair Avenue. Taylor cousin was previously banned from the gas station.

After entering the gas station, a clerk told the cousin that she was not allowed to be inside the store. Taylor became upset and got into an argument with the gas station clerk.

After the argument, Tayler left only to return 45 minutes later to confront the clear again. During Taylor’s second visit to the gas station, security camera footage show Taylor pulling a firearm from his pocket and firing several times at the clerk.

Fortunately, the clerk was able to take cover behind the counter and avoid being struck by a bullet. During an investigation into the incident, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says authorities recovered multiple shell casings from the gas station.

The jury later found Taylor guilty after determining that the shell casings recovered from the scene of the incident came from ammunition Taylor had in his possession at the time of the shooting.

Taylor already had a prior felony conviction and was prohibited from having a firearm or ammunition. As of now, Taylor is facing up to 15 years in federal prison.