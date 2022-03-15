MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Montgomery Police Department is investigating the burglary of a storage unit and requests public help to find the suspects’ identities.

Investigators revealed photos of unknown suspects wanted for burglary and theft.

On Jan. 28, 2022, around 9 p.m., the suspects forcefully entered a storage unit located on Ann Street, stole property, and fled the scene in an unidentified vehicle.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these suspects or their whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the CrimeStoppers’ P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!