MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Montgomery Police Department’s Domestic Violence Bureau requests public help locating domestic violence offender Ricky Jerman Gaither.

According to authorities, Gaither has three outstanding warrants for domestic violence, including criminal trespass, harassing communications, and assault.

The Domestic Violence Bureau describes Gaither as a 43-year-old black male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Ricky Jerman Gaither, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the CrimeStoppers’ P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!