MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a theft and fraud case and seeks public help identifying the suspect.

Montgomery Police Investigators disclosed photos of the suspect wanted for fraudulent use of a credit card and theft of property.

The criminal act occurred on March 4, 2022, around 9:46 a.m. at a business located on Zelda Road in Montgomery, Alabama.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect or his whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the CrimeStoppers’ P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!