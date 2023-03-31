SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A six month investigation has yielded 30 arrests for drug charges in Spartanburg County.
Over the last six months the Narcotics Division of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office has been following up on complaints from county residents about drugs in their communities.
The investigation has yielded 40 suspects who face a combined 56 charges.
Of those, 27 were on arrested on charges related to methamphetamine, one on charges related to heroin, two on charges related to marijuana, seven on charges related to crack, 7 on charges related to fentanyl, 1 on charges related to Fluorofentanyl and six were arrested on charges related to pills. Two people were charged with introducing contraband.
The Sheriff’s Department said six of the 40 suspects named on Wednesday had a combined 17 tips submitted about them to the department tip line.
Deputies began serving arrest warrants on Wednesday morning and as of 5 p.m., 30 of the 40 suspects have been arrested.
Those identified in the investigation are:
- Wayne Holmes – meth, marijuana
- Courtney Lamb – meth, alprazolam
- Reginald Landrum – crack
- Antoine Oglesby – meth
- Curtis Sewell – meth
- Christian Williams – meth
- Stefanie Brown – meth
- Annie Firebaugh – meth, fentanyl
- Jessica bishop – meth
- Octavia Blackwell – meth
- Laura Chapman – meth
- Tammy Frasier – meth
- Caleb Kreiner – fentanyl
- Matthew Ligon – alprazolam, fentanyl
- David Motts – amphetamine
- Ray Suttles – meth, alprazolam
- Dallas Taylor – meth
- Zachary Wyatt – fentanyl
- Florissa Childers – meth
- Delvin Davis – fentanyl
- Aaron Furr – fentanyl
- Mack Gentry – crack
- Michael Grabania – meth
- Randy Howarth – heroin
- Justin Jones – meth
- Debra Lanning – crack
- Matthew Leggins – meth
- Christopher Packer – meth, cocaine, fentanyl
- Jerome Petty – fentanyl, fluorofentanyl
- Rusty Reeves – fentanyl
- Antony Rice – crack
- Misty Rusell – meth
- Timothy Sarratt – marijuana, meth
- Marcus Sitton – meth
- Carlos Smith – crack
- Michael Strickland – meth
- Katherine Valledares-Quiroz meth, alprazolam
- John Vanterpool – meth
- Austin Webber – crack
The Sheriff’s Department encourages residents to continue calling its narcotics tip number (864) 595-5403 anytime they have a concern.