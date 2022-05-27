COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for information concerning the whereabouts of Clifford Henry and requests public help locating him.

Clifford Henry is wanted for Failure to Register as a State Sex Offender and Violation of Probation. According to the sheriff’s department, Henry’s original charge is rape.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Department warns individuals to not “under any circumstance attempt to apprehend this individual and to contact law enforcement upon sight.”

If you have any information regarding Henry’s whereabouts, authorities urge you to contact the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office at 706-653-4225 or call their anonymous tip line at 706-225-4285.