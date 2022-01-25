Georgia: Mother of missing 4-year-old boy arrested, information leads to discovery of human remains

VIENNA, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announced the arrest of Keara Cotton, 27 on charges of Murder, Concealing the Death of Another, and Cruelty to Children 2nd Degree.

Cotton is the mother of 4-year-old Jayceon Mathis, whom was reported missing in Vienna, Ga. by family members.

In addition to Cotton’s arrest the GBI announced investigators also obtained information that led to the discovery of human remains in Cordele, Georgia.

The remains will be examined by the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.

On Saturday, January 22, the Vienna Police Department requested assistance from the GBI to locate Jayceon.

Authorities say family members reported the boy missing on January 20. Police say the family members had not seen Jayceon in several months.

Jayceon lived with his mother, Cotton.

Police say after the report was filed authorities were unable to locate Cotton.

Additional details about Cotton’s arrest have not been released.

GBI says the investigation is active and ongoing.

Authorities asks anyone with information to contact the GBI.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.