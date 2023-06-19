COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A mother and stepfather were arrested in Colbert County after investigators responded to the North Alabama Medical Center and reportedly found a malnourished 9-year-old boy.

According to the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), deputies and investigators were requested to respond to the medical center for a possible case of child abuse on June 17.

When investigators arrived, CCSO said they found the boy was “severely malnourished, weighing 37 pounds.” The sheriff’s office also determined the child had come from Colbert Alloys, a camping area where the family had been staying in a tent for the past couple of weeks.

CCSO said the boy also had bruises on his body and blood coming from his ear, with maggots protruding from different areas of his body.

During the investigation, authorities said they discovered the mother, Deja-Ariaha Geraldine Bankhead, and stepfather, Demariez Lavonski Mitchell, were on scene at the hospital with two younger children, the youngest being three months old.

“Colbert County DHR was notified and assisted in the investigation and took custody of the children,” CCSO said.

The sheriff’s office added that due to the severity of the 9-year-old boy’s condition, he was transported to the Children’s Hospital in Birmingham for further treatment and evaluation.

CCSO said investigators were able to secure a search warrant for the campsite and find the tents where the family had been staying for approximately the past two weeks.

Deja-Ariaha Geraldine Bankhead (Photo: Colbert County Sheriff’s Office) Demariez Lavonski Mitchell (Photo: Colbert County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators served warrants on Bankhead and Mitchell on June 18, who were both arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse. They are currently being held in the Colbert County Jail, in lieu of $50,000 bond.